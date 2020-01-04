Icy crash in Dallas County leaves one dead, one hurt

DALLAS COUNTY — A woman is dead and another is hurt after slippery road conditions caused an early-morning crash on I-80 Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene at mile-marker 107, just between DeSoto and Earlham on I-80, just before 12:30 Saturday morning. They say a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80 when the driver lost control and hit a guard rail on the left side of the road. The car was then struck by another oncoming vehicle.

51-year-old Carmen Benitez of Chicago was in the car that crashed into the guard rail and was standing outside of the car as it was hit. She died at the scene.

Another woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Local 5 will keep you updated as more details become available.