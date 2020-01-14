iHeart Media announces layoffs, KXnO shows canceled

DES MOINES — One of the most popular sports radio stations in Iowa will be canceling several of its shows after iHeart Media, the station’s parent company, announced company-wide layoffs.

iHeart announced the changes in a press release Tuesday, citing “technology transformation and new organizational structure.” Among affected stations is 1460 KXnO, which has canceled multiple shows as result of the corporate changes.

The Morning Rush (hosted by Travis Justice and Heather Burnside), which aired weekdays from 6-8 a.m. was canceled, as was The Sports Fanatics (hosted by Chris Williams and Ross Peterson), the station’s afternoon and evening show that aired weekdays from 4-7 p.m.



The Twitter pages for the Morning Rush and Fanatics shows on KXNO have been deactivated following the show’s cancellations Tuesday.

KXnO staff announced the developments on Twitter.

Don’t be sad it’s over. Be happy that it happened. 17 years in the radio business came to an end this morning. Couldn’t imagine having worked with better bunch of nut jobs than the folks I call friends from KXNO. I love Travis, Chris, Andrew, Heather, Sean… these are my family. — Ross Peterson (@RossPeterson_) January 14, 2020

Today @TravisCreates, @Sean23Roberts and I were let go by iHeart Media. I gained 7 brothers the day I was hired in Travis, Sean, Murph, Andy, AD, Ross and Chris. They will always be family. I love radio, loved introducing @50Tweets1 to you all — Heather Burnside (@HeatherRadio) January 14, 2020

It’s been the best 11 years of my life working at KXnO. That era ended today.



Thank you to the many people who made this time so special, most of all the friends who worked alongside me every day.



Here’s to whatever is next. — Andrew Downs (@AndrewCDowns) January 14, 2020

Thanks for the ride everyone… Been a pleasure… Much love to everyone who listened and embraced me. Trav, Heather, Ross, AD, and Chris will always be family and I love them to death. On to the next Chapter https://t.co/wTbp71PvzU — Sean Roberts (@Sean23Roberts) January 14, 2020

Much of the local sports content has been cut as part of the corporate changes, which means many local teams and organizations won’t get the coverage they used to.