iHeart Media announces layoffs, KXnO shows canceled

DES MOINES — One of the most popular sports radio stations in Iowa will be canceling several of its shows after iHeart Media, the station’s parent company, announced company-wide layoffs.
iHeart announced the changes in a press release Tuesday, citing “technology transformation and new organizational structure.” Among affected stations is 1460 KXnO, which has canceled multiple shows as result of the corporate changes.
The Morning Rush (hosted by Travis Justice and Heather Burnside), which aired weekdays from 6-8 a.m. was canceled, as was The Sports Fanatics (hosted by Chris Williams and Ross Peterson), the station’s afternoon and evening show that aired weekdays from 4-7 p.m.
KXnO staff announced the developments on Twitter.
Much of the local sports content has been cut as part of the corporate changes, which means many local teams and organizations won’t get the coverage they used to.