Illegally-dumped containers found in rural Story County

STORY COUNTY – The Story County Sheriff’s Office has hired a cleaning company to test and dispose of illegally dumped substances that were found in the rural Cambridge area.

According to a social media post from the office, several containers were found illegally dumped in rural Story County. They contained unknown substances that could have presented a danger to the environment and to the public.

Photo courtesy Story County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information concerning the dumping of these containers and other items in the Cambridge area should contact Story County Sheriff’s Deputy Navratil at 515-382-6566.