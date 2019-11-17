“I’m going to miss him tremendously”: Fellow Iowa Supreme Court Justice reminisces about late Chief Justice Mark Cady

"He was a gentleman. He was a mentor- a dear, dear friend."

DES MOINES — Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady already left an impact on Iowa for years to come with his barrier-breaking opinions.

Most importantly, he will leave an impact on those who were able to call him family, a colleague or a friend in his lifetime.

Chief Justice Cady passed away from a heart attack Friday night while walking his dog in Des Moines. He was 66 years old.

Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield told Local 5’s Eva Andersen that Cady is the reason he sits in the Iowa Judicial Branch today.

“He encouraged me to apply, and reapply. And through rejections, encouraged me to keep at it. And I did,” said Justice Mansfield. “I never thought at the beginning of that process that I would someday be able to join him.”

Mansfield sat down just one day after Cady’s passing to reminisce their nine years of working together.

“He was a gentleman. He was a mentor–a dear, dear friend,” Mansfield said. “I’m just gonna miss him tremendously.”

Cady was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2011. He made huge strides in justice for juveniles and the financially under-served throughout his two decades of service.

Cady is most well-known for his opinion that made Iowa the third state in the nation to allow same-sex marriage.

Mansfield says that it wasn’t just Cady’s leadership as a justice that changed everyone he met–it was his high character.

“He had this way of looking at you, where you knew that he was listening to you and that you knew he valued your opinion, your input. And he treated everybody that way,” he said.

The public celebration of life for Chief Justice Cady will be Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus. It will begin at 10 a.m.