“I’m just so happy I can help”: Carson King takes now-famous sign to ‘Good Morning America’

NEW YORK — It started as a sign to get beer money. But it’s now a national movement that has railed over $500,000.

“I’m almost at a loss for words. It’s great. I’m just so happy I can help.” Carson King during Friday morning appearance on “Good Morning America”

Carson King of Altoona appeared on “Good Morning America” Friday to talk about his fundraiser to support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital that started with a sign caught on camera at ESPN’s “College GameDay”.

Photo by: Rachel Droze

“I’m overwhelmed the amount of support this is getting,” King said. “It’s just so cool we can do something like this for the kids.”

As of Friday morning during King’s appearance on the show, he has raised $157,000: Prairie Meadows has donated $10,000, and with total matching contributions from Venmo and Busch Beer, the beer sign-turned children’s hospital fundraiser has brought in $471,000.

That total went up, and has now topped the $500,000 mark.

He’s hit the half million mark. Update from @CarsonKing2. $176K!!! (Matches from @venmo and @BuschBeer.) The story keeps spreading. The donations keep growing. All because a man wanted some Lattes. #beermoney #ftk pic.twitter.com/mz53nXdgKE — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) September 20, 2019

“Stead … they do such great work, obviously the University of Iowa does the wave since it overlooks the stadium which is incredible,” King said. “I’m just glad I can help out at all.”