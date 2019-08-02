Impact of future tariffs on Iowans

President Trump announced this week he’s imposing a new tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese-made products September 1.

Local 5 on Your Side has let you know about the impact these tariffs are having on local businesses, including a bike shop that is struggling to control rising costs from these tariffs.

In addition, agriculture has taken a major hit from the trade war. Reuters reports soybean exports fell nearly 30% between May 2018 and 2019. The U.S. government has given out aid to farmers, to cushion the financial blow of the tariffs.

Investors have taken notice, causing the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fall, which has an impact on Iowans’ retirement plans.

CNN has highlighted the products that could become even pricier with these future tariffs.

IPhones

Other consumer electronics

Sneakers

Toys

President Trump says trade talks are continuing between the U.S. and China, despite imposing these new tariffs.

Stay with Local 5 on Your Side on-air and online for the newest developments on the trade war, and how it affects you and your family.