Inaccuracies found in some Iowa caucus data results

DES MOINES — After a delay in releasing results, several errors were found on the Iowa Democratic Party’s website Wednesday.

Local 5’s Rachel Droze uncovered one error reported by the IDP for Monona County.

The IDP reported 207 people participated in the first alignment when it was actually 216 people.

Monona County Democrats said they’re trying to fix the problem. They didn’t realize the state reported those first alignment results online.

Local 5 spoke with the communications director for the Iowa Democratic Party to ask her about this error at 3:01 pm.

Just 30 minutes later, the state party tweeted out that they were aware of errors.

There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily. — Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) February 5, 2020

It appears those weren’t the only incorrect results.

The Polk County Democrats also found errors.

We’re aware that some of the Polk County precincts reported by the Iowa Democratic Party this afternoon were incorrect. Our precinct chairs and our Executive Director Judy Downs have notified the IDP and we’re helping them get it corrected. https://t.co/8hOxXv2Fdi — Sean Bagniewski (@bagniewski) February 5, 2020

Iowa Starting Line, a progressive Iowa blog, also found errors with IDP’s results for Black Hawk County.

The site said results were published that gave Deval Patrick about 1 percent of the state delegate equivalents.

15 minutes later, he was back at 0 percent.

Local 5 will continue to dig into those numbers in order to bring you the most accurate results.