Inclusive crosswalk: Ames to celebrate new addition before annual Pridefest

AMES — Steps towards inclusiveness and diversity will be painted on the streets in Ames, literally.

A press release says the Ames City Council and Iowa State University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion partnered up to pursue a custom-designed crosswalk in effort to make everyone feel welcomed in Ames. It’s just in time for Pridefest, which is on Sept. 7.

A ribbon-cutting celebration will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3, weather permitting. Mayor John Haila says everyone is invited to come and celebrate the diversity and inclusiveness of Ames.

The inclusive crosswalks will be featured at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Fifth Street. Douglas will have a minority-inclusive pride rainbow. Fifth will have pride colors for both transgender and gender non-binary.