Increased security presence at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — In about three weeks, the quiet Iowa State Fairgrounds will be bustling. To keep everyone safe, the Iowa State Fair Police plan to increase security measures.

Commander Doug Phillips with the Iowa State Fair Police says, “this year we’re probably going to start doing some more random bag checks at different intervals during the fair and step up our game in that aspect.”

This is the second year the State Fair Police will be on the grounds. “Given the nature of the way things are in today’s world, they felt it necessary to step up their game a little bit and try and enhance the abilities as far as security goes and law enforcement,” says Cmdr. Doug Phillips.

The department partners with the Des Moines Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol to cover the event.

Last year, the State Fair Police got 1,301 calls for service during the fair. A total of 20 charges were filed and 14 arrests were made.

“You’ve got a million plus people confined into an area over 11 days, there’s bound to be some things that happen. But for the most part it’s a safe environment,” says Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with Iowa State Patrol.

Police say a common factor in many of the incidents is alcohol. “All we ask is that when you do come out to the fairgrounds and you do partake in those activities, just do it responsibly and remember that you’re not the only one here and there’s a lot of families out here and we just want to make sure that everyone’s safe and has a good time,” says Cmdr. Doug Phillips.

Remember if you see anything suspicious at the fair, report it to the police immediately.