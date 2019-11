DES MOINES — Iowa’s capital city will choose between Frank Cownie, the four-term incumbent Mayor of Des Moines, and Jack Hatch, a former Iowa Representative, Senator and gubernatorial candidate.

Joe Grandanette and Chase E. Holm are also on the ballot for Mayor of Des Moines.

Ballots closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

8:32 p.m.

DES MOINES MAYOR

Vote for 1PRECINCTS REPORTED

63/71

Candidate NameVotes

Frank Cownie9140( 42.79%)

Joe Grandanette1184( 5.54%)

Jack Hatch9216( 43.14%)

Chase E. Holm1766( 8.27%)

WRITE-IN55( 0.26%)

8:15 p.m.

Remember, a candidate needs 51% of the vote to win outright. If no one gets it, the top two will go head to head in a runoff election in December.

8:06 p.m.

.@desmoinesgov Mayor Frank Cownie awaits the results of tonight’s election. Tonight, he is running for his fifth term, and is the capital city’s longest serving mayor. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/Qjo2xbk08Z — Eva Andersen (@EvainIowa) November 6, 2019

