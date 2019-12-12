Indefinite moratorium passed over Hardin County wind turbines

HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County passed an indefinite moratorium on building permits on all wind turbines Wednesday.

Supervisors voted 3-0 in favor of the moratorium over concerns of interference with a new 9-1-1 system and tower and concerns over drainage in specially designated drainage systems.

One other cause is the waiting period. Supervisors want a better defined plan to decommission and remove the broken parts of the wind mills.

A large, foreign company wanted to build a new development of turbines at Highways 175 and 65 near Hubbard and Radcliffe. Nearly 100 landowners signed leases already that will be on hold indefinitely.