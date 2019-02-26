Indianola teachers could face changes to collective bargaining Video

Teachers in indianola have an uncertain future this morning. The school district is in the beginning stages of getting rid of collective bargaining for their teachers.

The school board meeting Monday night was packed, with around 100 people. Here's what the district wants to do:

-Up until now, Indianola teachers have been able to negotiate their contracts, asking for additional pay or vacation days.

-If this measure moves through, the option would be taken away.

-Every single attendee tonight was against the measure.

"Every single statistic about education will show you the number one thing that effects a kids education is the teacher in the classroom," Bob King from Indiola said as the crowd applauded.



"There's a little bit of angst I know in every community,'well we don't know what's going to happen,' well that's because it's subject to negotiation. We're working on it and working on it is a two part process; there's a team from the association and there's a team from the board and administration and they try to work through those issues," Attorney Andrew Bracken said.

The school board wouldn't take any questions on the issue. Nothing was decided at this meeting.

We will continue to follow this story as the measure moves along.