Individual found in South Skunk River identified as missing woman

MAHASKA COUNTY – Following an autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has identified the adult female found in the South Skunk River as 24-year-old Ashley Shafer of Oskaloosa.

Shafer was reported missing to the Oskaloosa Police Department on August 5. The DCI, the Oskaloosa Police Department, and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into the circumstances that lead to Shafer’s death.

While an autopsy was completed, a determination on Shafer’s cause of death and manner of death are pending further investigation. At this time, there is no known threat to the public.