Injured coyote found on the side of a central Iowa highway

DES MOINES – An ARL animal control officer picked up an injured coyote Sunday morning after he was found on the shoulder of Highway 5 with a broken leg.

The ARL was in contact with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Network of Central Iowa immediately and rushed the coyote to a rehabilitator. Des Moines police officers managed traffic while the ARL staff got the scared coyote to safety.

Coyotes are common around Iowa and can be found near wooded stream valleys, parks, farm fields, and even in metro areas. One of the reasons we don’t see more of them is because they are nocturnal animals, hunting mainly at night.