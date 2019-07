FORT DODGE — An inmate walked away from the Fort Dodge Residential Center without authorization on Sunday.

26-year-old Lennox VanVacter was convicted of first-degree theft and other crimes in Webster County. He is described as a Native American male. He is 5’1″ and weights 180 lbs. He was brought into the work release facility on June 24.

Anyone with any information about VanVacter’s whereabouts should contact their local police.