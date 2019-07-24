Inspiring riders with disabilities to take on RAGBRAI

INDIANOLA—Day four of RAGBRAI, Local 5’s Elias Johnson was inspired by a veteran cyclist, Nicholas Bassett, to overcome barriers and participate in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

Bassett is a member of the Adaptive Sports Iowa Cycling Team that helps eliminate barriers and make RAGBRAI accessible for cyclists with disabilities.

“This is my seventh RAGBRAI,” said Bassett. “I never thought I would be able to do RAGBRAI in my entire life and this is my seventh one. It’s one of the highlights of my year. I love getting to come out here and getting to see Iowa because I love this state so much. It’s my home and I get to ride across it every year.”

Today riders will take on the longer route as they leave Indianola and make the 84 mile trek to Centerville. Day four also includes the Karras Loop around Rathbun Lake to Honey Creek Resort which adds an additional 32.3 miles.

Bassett had this message to Iowans who are hestiant to RAGBRAI: “Obstacles may come, but you can overcome those obstacles. Look at me, look at the team, we overcome this entire state every year as a team.”

