Construction worker dies after falling 30 feet from I-80 bridge

A construction worker is dead after falling approximately 30 feet from scaffolding while working on a river bridge Thursday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 8:30 saying that a man had fallen from the river bridge at mile marker 133 on I-80 westbound. Deputies arrived and found the 56-year-old construction worker unresponsive with a head injury.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The worker was employed by Cramer and Associates out of Grimes.