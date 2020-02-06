CAUCUS RESULTS
Live caucus results

Construction worker dies after falling 30 feet from I-80 bridge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_-5251523665840159126

A construction worker is dead after falling approximately 30 feet from scaffolding while working on a river bridge Thursday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 8:30 saying that a man had fallen from the river bridge at mile marker 133 on I-80 westbound. Deputies arrived and found the 56-year-old construction worker unresponsive with a head injury.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The worker was employed by Cramer and Associates out of Grimes.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story