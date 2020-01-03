Iowa AG joins coalition wanting Supreme Court to review ACA repeal case

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced he is part of a group of 20 states and Washington D.C. seeking the Supreme Court to review the Affordable Care Act’s constitutionality.

According to a press release, a petition asking the court to take up the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in Texas v. U.S., which held that the ACA’s individual mandate was unconstitutional.

Iowa intervened in the case in February 2019 to support the ACA.

Miller’s office said other states joining in the filing are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (by and through its Department of Commerce), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.