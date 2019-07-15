Iowa Amputee Golf Association hosts annual two-day tournament

WEST DES MOINES – A golf tournament proves yet again that life’s differences don’t have to be a handicap on the course.

Participants made their way to the Willow Creek Golf Course for the 28th annual tournament this weekend. The Iowa Amputee Golf Association hosted the tournament.

“It’s less about the game of golf and more about the friendships,” said Nick Ackerman, the vice president of IAGA. Ackerman said these experiences help each player learn from one another.

The competition raises money for scholarships to help Iowa amputees and family members. 60 students have received this scholarship over the last 20 years.