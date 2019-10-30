Iowa animal cruelty laws see hope with new bill

Iowa’s animal neglect laws now have a new fight to change them.

A Northwood woman will not be serving any time behind bars after being convicted of more than a dozen counts of animal neglect.

A Worth County jury found 66-year-old Barbara Kavars guilty of 14 counts of animal neglect earlier in October.

Last November, nearly 170 dogs were rescued from her property in Manly.

Tuesday, Kavars was sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, which are only simple misdemeanors under Iowa law. Her entire jail sentence was suspended.

She’s getting two years of probation and must turn all dogs to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Federal changes won’t really affect most cases in Iowa.

So state lawmakers are also working on a separate bill that could make Iowa like 48 other states that consider animal torture a felony.

Whether it’s Benji the emaciated German Shephard in Warren County, or Zena the black lab in Marion County with broken legs, which were both found just this month.

“We are just left wondering how anybody can do this to an animal,” Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin said.

Many are also left wondering why Iowa’s still just one of only two states with comparatively lax laws on animal abuse.

“I don’t think it sends a very good message at all,” Colvin said.

Colvin said previous pushback from stronger animal cruelty bills was from those who felt it’s a slippery slope in our agricultural-based state.

But when it comes to the current bill, House File 737, “the slippery slope is kind of a tired excuse.”

That’s because this bill’s language clearly spells out it’s applies to companion animals like dogs.

If passed, it would make animal torture a felony on the first offense.

“We are very, very encouraged that we are going to get that done,” Colvin said.

Republican Senator Brad Zaun said he’s almost positive that come January the Senate will pass the bill.

“I’m going to be fighting very hard that we send the bill that came over from the House, without any amendments, to the governor,” Zahn said.

Meaning there’s hope that those rooting for Benji or Zena might see more justice for their furry friends.

“It’s basically Iowans saying this is not behavior that we are going to condone,” Colvin said.

The House bill also includes provisions for mandatory mental health evaluations for those convicted of animal torture.