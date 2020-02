Calling all burger lovers!

It’s time for you to nominate your favorite burger for the 2020 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association announced the 11th annual contest Monday.

Nominations for Iowa’s best burger will be collected until March 10. Fill out this form to nominate your favorite.

May the best burger win!