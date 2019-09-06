Iowa board tells Dakota Access to file an amendment before increasing capacity of oil pipeline

DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday told Dakota Access to file an amendment to its permit before increasing the capacity of the oil pipeline that runs through Iowa.

The Board issued an order, requiring Dakota Access to file a petition for an amendment to the pipeline permit (No. N0042) originally issued by the IUB to Dakota Access on April 8, 2016.

Friday’s order, in Docket No. HLP-2014-0001, follows a June 12, 2019 informational notice filed by Dakota Access regarding improvements the company intends to make to the Dakota Access pipeline pumping station in Cambridge and plans to increase the pipeline’s capacity.

In the order, the IUB determined that the proposed increase in the flow of oil through the pipeline requires an amendment. Once Dakota Access files the required petition to amend the pipeline in this docket, the board will review that filing and determine how the docket will proceed.

The pipeline may continue to operate throughout Iowa in accordance with the permit issued by the IUB in 2016. Dakota Access cannot increase the pipeline’s capacity until the IUB approves the petition for an amendment to the pipeline.