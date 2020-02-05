Iowa Buttigieg Campaign optimistic while awaiting final caucus results

DES MOINES — While all of the numbers aren’t officially reported, it appears to be a tight race between the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns.

Tuesday night, Local 5 sat down with the Iowa campaign chair for the former mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Iowa Senator Matt McCoy, who says he’s thrilled with how far the campaign has come.

“I think it talks about the ability of Pete’s message to have been heard by Iowans,” McCoy said.

However, McCoy said the tight race has him moving forward with cautious optimism.

“When all the votes are counted and the party has registered all of these votes by hand, we believe that Pete will be in one of the top positions coming out of Iowa,” McCoy said.

Over in New Hampshire, the former mayor appeared more confident Tuesday about a definitive victory as results trickle in. With 62 percent of precincts reporting at the time, Buttigieg enthusiastically telling a crowd of supporters, “They show our campaign in first place!”

Pete’s early success, no matter who officially takes Iowa, leaves McCoy, as an openly gay man, feeling more proud than ever to be an Iowan.

“Seeing Iowans respond to Pete and having that not be an issue for a majority of Iowans does my heart proud,” McCoy said.

McCoy said his campaign now is focused on winning New Hampshire, with the next debate happening there on Friday.