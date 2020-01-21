Iowa caucus less than 2 weeks away and Polk County Democrats say they’re ready

Check online to see if your caucus site is hosting other events the same night

DES MOINES — Turnout numbers for the 2020 Iowa caucuses are expected to be 30-40 percent higher compared to 2016.

That means a lot of preparation for the Polk County Democrats.

177 boxes, one for every precinct in the county, can be found in their office on Merle Hay Road in Des Moines.

Each box is filled with important documents for caucus night: registration forms, presidential preference cards and more.

Judy Downs is the executive director of the Polk County Democrats. She says that almost every public school in the county will host a caucus.

Along with those locations include bigger venues like the Iowa Events Center and parts of Wells Fargo Arena.

Downs says there’s no need to worry.

“We will be ready,” Downs said. “We have a lot more to do in the next two weeks, but Polk County will be ready for the Iowa caucuses.”

Local 5 also found several schools hosting a caucus may have events going on at the same time.

Central Iowa Metro League activities scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3. Caucus sites will be held at the same location of some middle school or high school events.

“… we understand there’s a lot of school activities going on the night of. We’re hoping to be able to share the space and for folks to be prepared and use ride share or carpooling when heading to the caucus,” Downs explained.

Check with your school district to find out if there are events scheduled the same night.

Don’t forget, Feb. 3 is “Caucus Day!”

Individuals interested in volunteering can email Judy Downs at judy@polkdems.com.