Buttigieg still leading in Iowa by razor-thin margin after IDP review

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic party has released updated results after reviewing the numbers from 55 precincts in the Iowa Caucuses, and the results are largely unchanged.

After the review, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg remains at the top with 564.3 state delegate equivalents — just 2.8 SDEs above Senator Bernie Sanders. That adds up to just a 0.1 percent difference.

Along with the updated results, the IDP also released national delegate projections. Despite such a tiny margin, Buttigieg is projected to take 14 national delegates while Sanders is projected to earn 12.