Iowa City expands hate crime ordinance

IOWA CITY – Iowa City’s hate crime ordinance will now include harassment and trespassing.

The Iowa City Council passed the expanded ordinance earlier this month.

Iowa’s state law covering hate crimes includes assault, arson, and criminal mischief. The expansion of the ordinance comes after hate crimes jumped from six reports in 2017 to 14 in 2018.

Under the new ordinance, a first offense for a hate crime carries a fine between $300 and $625 and up to a week in jail. A second offense could cost $625 and 30 days in jail.