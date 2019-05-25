Iowa City tornado rated EF-1
UPDATE (5/25/19)--
The National Weather Service in Davenport has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Iowa City Friday evening.
The tornado has been given an EF-1 rating with peak winds up to 110 mph.
The tornado was on the ground for 27 minutes and had a path length of 11.5 miles.
Some damage was reported to rooftops, outbuildings, and there were several snapped and uprooted trees. There were also several trailers that were flipped or destroyed.
