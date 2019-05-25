Iowa City tornado rated EF-1 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Marcus Miller) [ + - ] Video

UPDATE (5/25/19)--

The National Weather Service in Davenport has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Iowa City Friday evening.

The tornado has been given an EF-1 rating with peak winds up to 110 mph.

The tornado was on the ground for 27 minutes and had a path length of 11.5 miles.

Some damage was reported to rooftops, outbuildings, and there were several snapped and uprooted trees. There were also several trailers that were flipped or destroyed.

The twister occurred near Frytown, a small community just southwest of Iowa City.

There have been some minor reports of damage, including some trailers turned upside down.

We also have video of the funnel forming near the Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

Tornado warnings were also issued in places like Dubuque and Waukon.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of Friday's storms.