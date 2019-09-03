Iowa Constitution adopted 162 years ago today

The Iowa Constitution turned 162 years old Wednesday. Iowa Governor James W. Grimes signed a proclamation on September 3, 1857 after Iowans had ratified it a month earlier.

Iowa has had three constitutional conventions; one in 1844, 1846, and 1857. The first proposed document was rejected by voters as a majority didn’t view the proposed state boundaries favorably. The second proposed constitution in 1846 was ratified by voters. It’s the constitution accepted by the U.S. Congress when Iowa was admitted to the Union. The final proposed constitution in 1857 was also ratified by voters, making it the current constitution Iowa has today.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office is where you can find the 1857 Iowa Constitution on display.

Iowa was already a state for nearly 11 years before the state had its final constitution. The United States Congress granted statehood to Iowa on December 28, 1846. It had previously been the Territory of Iowa.