Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Iowa constitutional amendment proposed to strip language protecting abortions

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
IOWA CAUCUS_1496421336500

The Iowa State Capitol Building stands in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. As the first in the nation Iowa caucuses approaches, where registering your vote isn’t as simple as casting a ballot, the state is starting to thrum with nervous energy. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DES MOINES — A debate took place in the statehouse Thursday night over adding language about abortion in the Iowa Constitution.

A bill that would amend Iowa’s Constitution and put in language that says the state does not recognize the right to an abortion made it through another hurdle Thursday.

The proposed amendment is now eligible for a debate in the full Senate.

A committee voted along party lines to move the process forward.

2022 is the earliest Iowa voters could decide whether to add that kind of language to the state’s constitution.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story