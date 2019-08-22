Iowa daycare worker charged with child endangerment causing death

DONNELLSON — A daycare worker has been accused of child endangerment that caused a death late last year.

Laura McDowell, who was the site supervisor and lead teacher at the Raisin Em Up Daycare in Donnellson, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Lee County Jail.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in early December 2018, paramedics responded to an unresponsive child at the facility. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced medical treatment.

Days later, the child was taken off life support and declared dead, according to police.

McDowell is charged with child endangerment causing a death, which is a Class B felony.