DCI assisted in DHS investigation at Glenwood Resource Center

GLENWOOD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to see if anything criminal occurred at a state-run facility where a federal investigation is currently underway to determine if human experimentation occurred, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

In a letter, the U.S. Department of Justice requested the Iowa Department of Human Services send proof of consent from residents at Glenwood Resource Center or their legal guardians to participate in a “Sexual Arousal Study” and “Optimal Hydration Projects”.

Iowa DCI was asked by the Iowa Department of Human Services to assist in their investigation, according to Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

