Authorities investigating death of Clarke County man

CLARKE COUNTY — A man’s death is the subject of a new investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Osceola resident Kyle Wilson, 35, was found Monday night by a family member in the 1900 block of Clover Street in rural Clarke County.

An investigation began shortly after, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

An autopsy will be completed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

No other information is available and DCI says there is no threat to the public.