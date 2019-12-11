Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has opened an officer-involved shooting investigation after an armed individual in Fort Madison was fatally shot by police.

At approximately 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, the Fort Madison Police Department was called to a local manufacturing warehouse reference an individual armed with a handgun, according to Iowa DCI.

Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered the individual who was subsequently shot by a Fort Madison police officer. The subject was transported to the Fort Madison Community Hospital where he died.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The name of the police officer is being withheld pending an interview with the DCI.

Departments responding to the incident consisted of the Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections-Probation and Patrol, Iowa State Fort Madison Penitentiary, West Point and Donnellson Police Department, Fort Madison Fire Department and the Lee County Ambulance Service.