Iowa DCI names Fort Madison officer involved in fatal shooting of armed suspect

DES MOINES — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of a Fort Madison police officer that fatally shot an armed suspect.

Officer Corey Brown responded to a late-night 911 call on Dec. 10 to a local manufacturing warehouse where an individual was armed with a handgun, according to Iowa DCI.

The six-year veteran of the Fort Madison Police Department then encountered Robert Allen Elfgen. Brown fired his weapon and hit Elfgen, who later died.

Brown is on administrative leave, and the investigation is ongoing.

Once a conclusion on the incident is reached, results will be sent to the Iowa State Attorney General’s office for review.