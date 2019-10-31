Iowa delegation votes along party lines on House impeachment resolution

In this Oct. 25, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump’s approval rating is holding steady as the House presses forward with an impeachment probe that could imperil his presidency, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s Congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday on a House resolution regarding an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A 232-to-196 roll call vote approved an outline for lawmakers as they investigate “whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach” President Trump.

House Resolution 660 directs certain committees to “continue their ongoing investigation” into President Trump and require the House Intelligence Committee to make public transcripts of depositions as well as any additional findings or recommendations.

The committee’s hearings would also be open to the public.

“With the new information and testimony coming out, it only reinforces the concerns around President Trump’s conduct,” Rep. Abby Finkenauer said in a statement. “It is important that Congress, and the American people, have more opportunities to learn the facts and understand the full scope of the president’s actions.”

Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne, all Democrats, voted in favor of the resolution.

“Today is a solemn day in the history of the U.S. House, but because of the serious allegations against the President, the House must continue its due diligence and move this investigation forward,” Loebsack said in a statement.

“I’ve heard from Iowans across my district, and people on all sides want to get to the bottom of what happened in an open transparent process that follows the law,” Axne said in a statement. “That’s what I voted for today—a path forward for fair hearings that are open to the public and will give the American people the facts they deserve.”

Congressman Steve King, a Republican, voted against the resolution.

“I reject the Democrats’ efforts to legitimize this sham impeachment process,” King said in a statement.