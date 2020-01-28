Precinct chairs undergo training with caucuses just days away

WEST DES MOINES — We’re less than a week away from Caucus Day in Iowa, and that means that volunteers and staffers are preparing up until the last minute.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee got an inside look as the Polk County Democrats trained precinct chairs for Monday night’s events.

“We’ll have done, by February 3, 45 caucus trainings or mock caucuses,” said Polk County Democrats Executive Director Judy Downs.

And despite the expected Trump victory for Republicans in the state, the party has offered over 100 trainings for those wanting to participate.

“We don’t anticipate turnout to be anything too extraordinary,” said Aaron Britt with the Republican Party of Iowa. “Definitely not on the levels that we saw in 2016.”

