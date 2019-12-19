Iowa Democratic Party announces 99 satellite caucus locations

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party announced 99 satellite locations that Iowan voters will be able to participate in on February 3rd, 2020.

These locations will give caucus-goes the option to participate at places other than their assigned precinct location.

Iowan voters will have the chance to caucus at locations like accessibility and assisted living centers, language and community gathering places, work centers and union halls. There will be 19 working-related sites, 21 student sites on college campuses, 38 sites that accommodate accessibility needs, 12 sites that accommodate language and culture needs and 9 sites for Iowans who spend their winters in other parts of the country.

The satellite caucus review committee approved 81% of the completed applications, including 71 in-state, 25 out-of-state, 11 combinations with other locations, and 3 international locations.

For more information and a full list of approved satellite caucus locations, click here.