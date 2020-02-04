IOWA CAUCUS 2020: Buttigieg first, Sanders second as early results pour in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Minutes before 62% of the Iowa Democratic Party caucus results were reported, Chair Troy Price took the stage at the Iowa Events Center to address concerns held by most.

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable,” he said.

IDP Chair Troy Price: “As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.” #IowaCaucas #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/UsRakAixZk — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 4, 2020

Price cited multiple reporting challenges as the cause of Monday night’s difficulties. He reassured that the “raw” data is secure.

“Let me be clear. My number one priority has been on ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the results … This is personal to me,” Price said. “I’m a life-long Iowan. I have caucused for 20 years, and I know how important it is to our party, to our state, and to everyone, from our neighbors to new voters, to be able to come together all across the state.”

With 62% of precincts reporting at 5 p.m., Vermont Sen. Bernie sanders held a lead in the first and final alignments, and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg led in state delegate equivalents.

“We want to thank the people of Iowa,” Bernie 2020 Senior Adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “We are gratified that in the partial data released so far it’s clear that in the first and second round more people voted for Bernie than any other candidate in the field.”

62% of precincts reporting for #IowaCaucus — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 4, 2020

Price: My paramount concern is making sure these results are accurate. #IowaCaucas — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 4, 2020

Price told presidential campaigns on a conference call earlier Tuesday that “we are going to release the majority of results that we have.”

Trying to figure out more info on why the @DNC is calling precinct chairs in Iowa. #IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/BAEqUssTJo — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 4, 2020

Technical problems have delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public in the dark.

LIVE CAUCUS RESULTS