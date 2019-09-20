Iowa Democratic Party proposing updated delegate selection plan for 2020 Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party released (IDP) a proposed updated delegate selection plan for the 2020 Iowa Caucuses Thursday night. They said the goal is increasing voter participation and securely expanding accessibility.

According to the press release from the IDP, the plan is designed to expand on the existing satellite caucus structure. Iowa Democrats would have the opportunity to caucus during extended hours at a venue other than their assigned precinct location on February 3, 2020.

Following DNC rules and regulations, the IDP said this proposal is designed to increase participation and make the caucuses more accessible for Iowans who have traditionally been unable to attend their in-person precinct caucus.

The Iowa State Central Committee voted unanimously to move forward with the proposal, and it now goes to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee for review.

.⁦@iowademocrats⁩ release new plan to make caucuses more inclusive after their virtual caucus idea got mixed by the ⁦@DNC⁩ for security reasons. They’re proposing “satellite caucuses”. #iapolitics #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/hHVz2852fY — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) September 20, 2019

“Iowa Democrats have worked incredibly hard to make sure that the 2020 caucuses are the most successful in our state’s history. Organizers, activists and volunteers are preparing for the caucuses earlier than ever before to bring voters into our party, and satellite caucuses will build on that work while increasing accessibility on caucus night,” said IDP Chair Troy Price.