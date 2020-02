DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party announced they received official requests for a recount from both the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns Wednesday night.

This comes two weeks after the Iowa caucuses.

Local 5’s Rachel Droze got the confirmation from the IDP Wednesday evening.

The next step is for the state party to approve or deny the requests.

