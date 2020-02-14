Iowa Democrats hire two high-profile lawyers to investigate what went wrong on caucus night

DES MOINES – Leaders with the Iowa Democratic Party have hired two lawyers to look into the factors that caused a chaotic situation in the state caucuses earlier this month.
According to the party, the State Central Committee voted on Thursday to spend up to $50,000 to retain Nick Klinefeldt and Bonnie Campbell. Party leaders want the review to be completed within the next 45 days. Klinefeldt is a former U.S. attorney and Campbell used to serve as Iowa’s attorney general.
The state party has been in turmoil for the last two weeks after results were not reported in a timely manner on caucus night due to problems with a mobile app. Troy Price stepped down as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party earlier this week. A special election will be held to replace Price on Saturday.