Iowa DNR: Bald eagle shot and killed by BB in Ankeny

A DNR Conservation Officer and a wildlife rehabber were called to the scene when the rehabber noticed blood coming out of the eagle's mouth.

ANKENY — Authorities are offering a reward for details regarding the death of a bald eagle earlier this month.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the animal was found sitting on the ground on Jan. 3 in northeast Ankeny.

The eagle died hours after being rescued.

X-rays done by Saving Our Avian Raptors (S.O.A.R) found a lead shot BB in the lungs of the eagle, which was determined to be the cause of death.

Authorities encourage those with information to contact the TIP Hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or complete this confidential, online form.

The DNR says a reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest of poaching this eagle. A price was not specified.

Bald eagles are protected by federal law with fines over $20,000 for harassing, killing or wounding an eagle, according to the DNR.

