Iowa DNR: Body of missing Nebraska man found Saturday morning in western Iowa lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa— The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the body of a missing Nebraska man was found Saturday morning.

A press release from the Iowa DNR says the Midwest Regional Dive Team recovered the body of 33-year-old Cody Bengford of Bellevue, Nebraska around 9:13 a.m.

The DNR says Bengford’s body has since been moved to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Investigators believe Bengford left the boat ramp at the Nobles Lake Wildlife Management Area on Friday afternoon to head out for a bow hunt in the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge.

He was reported missing that evening after he didn’t return.

Two DNR Conservation Officers began search and rescue efforts Friday night.

A short time later, Bengford’s kayak was found overturned along the north shoreline of the lake, however his body was not found.

The DNR says search and rescue operations were suspended at 1:46 a.m. Saturday and resumed at 7:00 a.m.

DNR Conservation Officers were assisted by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Council Bluffs Fire Department, Harrison and Shelby County sheriff’s offices, Harrison and Shelby County Emergency Management, Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue, Modale Fire Department, Midwest Regional Dive Team, and the Iowa State Patrol.