BENTON COUNTY — A man who was pursuing a coyote across a field was shot Saturday near the town of Keystone in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa DNR said the victim, Brian McManemy, was a passenger in a pickup truck when one of the firearms in the vehicle went off, hitting him in the leg. Leaders said McManemy was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, and is expected to be okay.

The DNR continues to investigate the incident.