The rush is on to prepare for first major snowfall of the season in central Iowa

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation has 225,000 tons of salt ready to use ahead of Friday’s winter storm.

Snow totals Friday will be heaviest in a line from southwest to northeast Iowa. This includes Des Moines which is forecast to receive 3-5″. Lower amounts are expected farther northwest and southeast.

Iowa DOT workers plan to work around the clock for the next few days.

Meanwhile, some stores did some brisk business as people got last-minute essentials for items like shovels and ice melt

“Having some serious snow this weekend we’ll probably sell another couple hundred just this weekend,” said Doug Cappel of Cappel’s ACE Hardware.

