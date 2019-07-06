Iowa family feels CA earthquakes while in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A Central Iowa family experienced the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes while in Las Vegas.

The earthquakes happened two days apart and 11 miles away from one another. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency. Many fear the shaking is not over yet. The tremors sent chandeliers swinging and forced water out of pools.

Sabetha Mumm and her children felt the earthquakes while at a dance competition. Mumm told Local 5 her experience during the second earthquake saying, “It shook long enough that I kind of had to put my hand on the table to hold myself. That one was obviously much longer, much stronger.”

The family faced a scary situation while at the competition.

“The only dangerous part about that was there’s a bunch of lighting and sound equipment that was rigged on like a 20 foot truss up above our heads,” said Mumm. “And that was sort of swaying pretty bad, so they had us move kind of out of the way. They shut down the event for about a half hour just to make sure everybody was safe.”

Mumm also said some of her children didn’t even notice the first earthquake because they were dancing in the competition the same time it was happening.