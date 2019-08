AMES - Drag shows, live music, food vendors and more are coming back for the third Ames Pridefest in a few weeks.

The LGBTQIA+ festival will be on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The festival groundswill include 5th Street and Douglas Avenue in downtown Ames and will include 5th Street between Kellogg and Duff Avenues.