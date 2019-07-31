Iowa farmer dies after tractor falls into Missouri River

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCAU) — The body of a farmer was recovered Tuesday night after his tractor fell into the Missouri River near Mondamin.

People looking for the man Tuesday night alerted authorities just before 6 p.m. that they found a tractor that was upside down in the Missouri River about four miles northwest of Mondamin. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that the tractor came to a rest in the river upside down with only the four tires able to be seen out of the water.

A dive team recovered the body of Malvern Wallis, 82, of Mondamin, around 9:30 p.m. near the tractor. The sheriff’s office said that Wallis had been in the field since 8 a.m. flattening weed and evening the ground.

An autopsy will be done and the investigation is ongoing.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resource, Iowa State Patrol, Harrison County EMA, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mondamin Fire and Rescue, Little Sioux Fire and Rescue, Washington County Fire and Rescue, and Blair Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.