Iowa farmers add winter weather to list of struggles for 2019

MADRID — Bad weather for farming is kind of the theme of 2019. One crop farmer said this year’s weather and now the snow has made it one of the most difficult years he’s faced in over four decades of farming.

To some snow-covered fields may be enchanting. But for Morey Hill it’s a threat to his livelihood.

“It’s put everything to a grinding halt.”

Morey still has 70 acres of corn yet to harvest. But Monday, the combines in his fields lay still. Crippled by yet another bout of bad weather.

“With the spring weather that we’ve had and the summer heat and then it got wet again and with just problems getting the crop in the ground, getting it to grow, getting it to maturity and here we are with the weather again. It just seems like it’s one thing after another.”

It’s reflecting in the USDA Crop Progress Report. In early November, Iowa saw just over 40 percent of corn harvested. Compared to the 70 percent harvested at that time on average for the past five years.

“The fall time of the year is usually the most anticipated, joyful time for a farmer because you get to reap the benefits of all your hard work. But this year it’s been a struggle to get the crop in and it’s a struggle to grow it and a struggle to get it out,” Jerry Anderson with the Iowa Farm Bureau said.

Morey just hopes, that until the snow melts, this day lost to harvest is mother nature’s way of telling him to rest.

“It doesn’t hurt to take a breather so maybe that’s what today was for.”

One additional problem farmers might face is if there’s a lot of melting snow. The corn could gather extra moisture making it more expensive to dry out.

Thankfully, Morey said that’s one problem he said he hasn’t faced yet with this year’s snow.

The weekly Monday crop report was delayed due to Veterans Day, but farmers agree most everyone is behind on getting crops out.