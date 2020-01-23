Iowa Finance Authority employee sues state for wage, sex discrimination

An Iowa Finance Authority employee is suing the state for wage and sex discrimination, alleging the agency pays women more than him.

According to court documents, Steve Ferguson says that former IFA Director Dave Jamison was initially responsible for paying women who do the same work, more money. Ferguson says that the practice continued after Jamison was fired for sexual harassment in 2018.

Jamison was known for giving women that he liked large pay raises and promotions.

Ferguson is seeking money for emotional distress and lost wages and benefits.